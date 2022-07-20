The Police Command in Osun on Wednesday confirmed the release of a baker, Sikiru Ayinde, who was kidnapped at Ifewara on Sunday.

The command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, in a statement, said the baker was released by his abductors on Tuesday night.

“One Sikiru Ayinde, who was kidnapped on Sunday when going to distribute bread to his customers at Ifewara Area, has been released.

“He was released at about 9.30 p.m. on Tuesday and has gone for treatment at an undisclosed hospital,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the baker was abducted by gunmen in the Oke-Ado area of Ifewara while driving his Sienna bus to supply bread to his customers.

The abductors were reported to have contacted his family demanding N5 million but later reduced the amount to N500,000.

(NAN)