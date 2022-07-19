On Sunday morning, observers of the Osun State governorship election woke up to the news that Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), had defeated Gboyega Oyetola, the All Progressives Congress candidate (APC).

Hearing that their preferred candidate for the state’s highest seat of power defeated the incumbent governor with nearly 30,000 votes, Mr Adeleke’s lovers, primarily locals, flooded the streets with songs of jubilation.

Despite the support Mr Oyetola garnered from the APC bigwigs in the state, the governor failed to defeat the PDP candidate, who was his major opponent.

Before the election, however, influential APC chieftains in the state had pledged to mobilise voters in their strongholds for Mr Oyetola to ensure that his second-term dream becomes a reality.

A curious mind would love to see the names and faces of the Osun APC politicians who were at the forefront of Mr Oyetola’s campaign but lost to the major opposition party, PDP, in their areas of political influence. PREMIUM TIMES highlights two of them.

Bisi Akande

In his controversial book, ‘My Participation’, the former governor of Osun and pioneer national chairman of the APC, Bisi Akande, described his contribution to the state’s political landscape.

The book gives an account of how Mr Akande, who governed Osun between 1999 and 2003, would later be at the forefront of the state’s political affairs, throwing his weight behind younger politicians seeking to hold power as he had done.

In January 2022, Mr Akande endorsed Mr Oyetola’s second-term bid after gifting him a horse to symbolise power, strength, freedom and triumph, according to local media reports seen and reviewed by PREMIUM TIMES.

Being a high political figure in the state, Mr Akande “enjoined all the (APC) members to rise up and support the ongoing move to embrace new members that want to join the party and also work on improving the fortunes of the party in the forthcoming election to secure a second term for Governor Gboyega Oyetola and continuity of progressive ideals in the state”.

But during the just concluded governorship poll in Osun, Mr Oyetola lost to Mr Adeleke in Mr Akande’s stronghold in Ila Local Government Area of the state. Although the APC won in Mr Akande’s polling unit in ward 04, Isedo area of Ila-Orangun, the PDP won in the local government. The APC polled 11,163 votes in the local government while the PDP polled 13,036 votes.

Mr Akande has, as of press time, not made any public statement over the loss of his candidate after INEC declared Mr Adeleke the winner of the election.

Ajibola: The campaign DG

When Bashir Ajibola was named the Director-General for Mr Oyetola’s second-term ambition earlier this year, many APC members believed his political influence and oratory prowess would bring more votes to their candidate.

Mr Ajibola, the spokesperson of the Nigerian senate, had mounted stages in different locations, canvassing votes for Mr Oyetola. He had spoken to dozens of media organisations promoting the APC flagbearer for the 2022 Osun governorship elections.

In one of such instances, the Senate spokesperson said no amount of propaganda and gang-up against the incumbent governor of Osun would see the light of day. He also assured APC members in the state that the party had put in place internal solid structures to ensure the emergence of the governor beyond 2022.

“With God on our side, we are confident of winning both the primary and the real governorship election,” he said. “As we all know, the first general election supervised by the governor took our party to victory.”

But during Saturday’s governorship election in Osun, the APC campaign DG in the state failed to deliver his stronghold, Osogbo local government, for his party.

Although the APC won in Osogbo in 2018, it was the PDP that emerged victorious in 2022. The PDP polled 30,401 votes while the APC polled 22,952 votes on Saturday in Osogbo.

On Sunday, after the declaration of Mr Adeleke as the winner of the election, Mr Oyetola asked his followers to remain calm, noting that APC stakeholders were being consulted on the outcome of the election.

Where are the 90, 000 votes promised by the Iwo monarch?

While casting his vote at his polling unit on Saturday in the Iwo area of the state, Abdulrosheed Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo land, pledged to deliver 90,000 votes to the APC.

Mr Akanbi said this after reiterating that Mr Oyetola is a performing governor, who deserved the support of his people. Although the monarch admitted traditional rulers are not supposed to be partisan, he noted that he has flair for Mr Oyetola because of his prompt payment of workers’ salaries.

“I am confident of delivering 90,000 votes,” he said. “It is not easy for the governor to move from the status quo and do what is right. He has been paying full salary. Osun is a civil servant state and the people depend on salaries.”

But after the count of votes on election day, APC only narrowly won in Iwo. Mr Oyetola polled 17,421 votes in Owo while Mr Adeleke had 16,914 with the former leading the latter with 507 votes in the LGA of a monarch who promised 90,000 votes for the governor.

Buhari Congratulates Adeleke

On Sunday, President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated Mr Adeleke for winning the 2022 Osun governorship election.

The president said this hours after the announcement of Mr Adeleke’s victory by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“I congratulate Senator Ademola Adeleke, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, on his victory in the Osun governorship election,” he wrote.

While the APC in Osun is yet to concede defeat and says it is still studying the result of the election, the party’s national leader, President Buhari, said he believes “the people of Osun have expressed their will through the ballot.”