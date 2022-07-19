The United States Mission and the British High Commission have commended the efforts of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security operatives for their contribution toward the peaceful conduct of the governorship election held on Saturday in Osun State.

Ademola Adeleke of the PDP polled 403,371 votes against his closest challenger and incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola of the APC, who scored 375,027 votes.

Mr Adeleke won in 17 of the 30 local council areas while Mr Oyetola won in the remaining 13 local governments.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, the US Mission in Nigeria congratulated the people of Osun on the peaceful conduct of the poll.

“We encourage all Nigerian citizens to register to vote now so that your voice can be heard in the national and state elections in 2023,” the statement read.

The British High Commission, however, expressed concerns over reports of votes buying.

“We are concerned about reports from some locations of apparent vote buying and hope that persons involved are held to account by the relevant authorities,” the commission wrote on its Twitter page.

“As Nigeria approaches the 2023 general elections, we encourage INEC and all relevant stakeholders to build on the progress made in the last two governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States as it builds on the strong legal foundation provided by the new Electoral Act to implement an electoral system that promotes the free and meaningful participation of young people, women, persons with disabilities and citizens generally in the democratic process.”