The governor-elect of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has said that all his family members supported his governorship aspiration.

Mr Adeleke also said that he was happy when he learnt that incumbent governor Gboyega Oyetola and the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, had a fallout.

Mr Adeleke during an interview on Politics Today, Channels TV on Monday, said his brother (Adedeji Adeleke), sister, and Davido, the music artiste, supported him “big time.”

The former senator polled 403,371 votes against his closest challenger and incumbent governor, Mr Oyetola, who scored 375,027 votes.

Mr Adeleke won in 17 of the 30 local council areas while Mr Oyetola won in the remaining 13 local governments.

He described his family as a “fantastic family” who went all out for his governorship aspiration.

When he was asked if he got monetary support from his brother, he responded, “big time, oh my God! My brother called me and he said you don’t have anything to be ashamed of.

“You contested two elections and you won both. The second one they stole it from you but this one, because you are going there to serve, you are going there to help the people of Osun State out of poverty, out of slavery.

“You are going to do it and I’m going to still support you whatever it takes financially…”

He added that his sister, whom he described as his mother, also pulled her weight behind him.

Mr Adeleke became teary when he was asked about his late brother, Isiaka, who was the first governor of the state.

Amidst tears, he said he remembers him all the time. He further said that he dedicated his victory to him.

Speaking about how Davido took to the streets to campaign for him, he said, “I felt good and said that our family is a fantastic family.”

He added that Davido’s support “pulled effect” for his victory at the poll.

He said that he was happy when he learnt that Mr Oyetola and Mr Aregbesola had a fallout.

He said their sour relationship “paved the way for me to victory.”

On his plans when he assumes office, Mr Adeleke said he would renovate the existing educational structures and build well-equipped libraries.

“I will make the teachers happy and give them an incentive,” he added.

When he was asked how he wants to be addressed, he said, “I think people will decide how I will be addressed.”

Mr Adeleke insisted that salary payment is not an achievement. He added that economic improvement is the real achievement.

He said the reason the outgoing governor has a backlog of unpaid salaries is that “a lot of our money is taken to Lagos.”

“If I’m going to borrow, I’ll utilize it but I prefer to get grants,” he said.