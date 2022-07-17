The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has taken to his official Twitter handle to congratulate Ademola Adeleke on his victory in the just concluded governorship election in Osun.

The former vice president wrote, “Light has come to Osun. Congratulations, Sen. @AAdeleke_01, on a well-fought victory. Also, hearty congratulations to the @OfficialPDPNig family and all stakeholders who came together to make this possible.”

“Most importantly, congratulations to the great people of Osun State for proving that power indeed belongs to the people. -AA #OsunDecides #ImoleOsun.”

Also, Delta Governor and vice-presidential candidate of the opposition party, Ifeanyi Okowa, described the election of Mr Adeleke as “the affirmation of Osun people’s will.”

The electoral commission, INEC, formally declared Mr Adeleke of the PDP as the winner of the governorship election held in Osun State, Saturday.

The INEC Chief Returning Officer for Osun, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, who announced the result Sunday Morning said the PDP candidate scored 403,371 votes to emerge victorious, while the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 375,027 votes.

In a statement by Olisa Ifeajika, Mr Okowa’s chief press secretary, in Asaba, on Sunday, Mr Okowa called on Nigerians to always stand for good leaders with the interest of the people at heart as Osun people just did for Mr Adeleke.

He stated that the electorate across the 30 local government areas of Osun State spoke loudly and very clearly in their affirmation of their choice of Mr Adeleke as the next governor.

Mr Okowa said the election of Mr Adeleke, a former senator, has signposted the reality of PDP’s determination to rescue Nigeria.

“The mission has just begun,” he added.

According to the statement, Mr Okowa said, “It is heart-warming to see you emerge as Governor-elect of Osun against all odds and I am grateful to the electorate in Osun for shunning entreaties of retrogressive forces who were ostensibly resolved on subverting the wishes of the people through vote-buying and other rigging strategies.”

He appreciated INEC for demonstrating true independence and for improving the logistics and conduct of the election.

The governor noted that the most significant aspect of Mr Adeleke’s victory is the peaceful outcome of the election as residents of Osun conducted themselves “responsibly” by ensuring that the election was devoid of violence.

“It is my prayer that God will grant you wisdom, knowledge and the needed resources to attend to your campaign promises of taking away the darkness that pervades your state, Osun,” he added.

Similarly, the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has also congratulated Mr Adeleke on his victory in the just concluded election.

In a statement, the governor said the people have chosen PDP’s values of equity, unity and progress.

“The people of Osun State have made their choices through the ballot, choosing the PDP and our ideals of equity, unity and progress over the retrogressive policies that have had them in dire straits these past years,” Mr Obaseki said.

“We stand with the people of Osun in sending a clear message to Nigerians that we are prepared and ready to rescue them from the hardship and woes that they have been thrown into.”

As a party (PDP), Mr Obaseki said, “We remain steadfast in our commitment to rescue Nigeria and are, by this victory, fired up to go into the 2023 general elections to win.”

Likewise, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, in a statement on Sunday, said Mr Adeleke has reclaimed PDP’s stolen mandate in Osun.

Mr Saraki emphasized that after the inexplicable loss in 2018, Mr Adeleke demonstrated leadership by working to build a stronger coalition across the state and the nation in order to ensure that the PDP remained the most popular party in the state and emerged victorious four years later.

He described Mr Adeleke as the “leader that Osun needs at this crucial time.”

“Today, all across Nigeria, the nation has watched as the people of Osun State have delivered a clear, loud, and strong message: “Imole De” — which means that light has come,” Mr Saraki wrote.

He said, “With everything that we have all witnessed here in Osun State, one lesson remains clear: the people of Nigeria want better. They want lives that are not hampered by the rising cost of living, the flailing economy, and insecurity. They want a conscientious government — one that works for and represents the best interests of themselves, their families, and their communities.”

Atiku Abubakar later released the statement below as his official reaction to Mr Adeleke’s victory.

PRESS RELEASE

The ship of hope is already at the harbour

I have always had affection for the people of Osun State for obvious reasons. Yes, my wife hails from there, but if you have to walk a difficult path and you need men and women of courage and astute valour, the people of Osun will never be a disappointment.

At this point in time when our country needs to take a break from the shameful effects of bad governance, it shall be on record that Osun State provided the compass into that brighter future that awaits us at the horizon.

The referendum on the administration of the APC has commenced with the verdict of the people of Osun State in electing Senator Ademola Adeleke, while we know that the 2023 general election will be a full referendum.

It is inconceivable that Nigerians will reward the APC for the failings of the last seven years. And in a state like Osun, for example, it’s been a long time since the people last felt the effect of good governance.

The ship of hope is already at the harbour under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party. We shall intensify the work to ensure that we uproot all vestiges of bad governance and false hopes towards the 2023 election. The Imole (light) that has started to shine from Osun shall soon have a national coverage.

One more good thing about the victory in Osun is that it has provided a catalyst for the PDP to see the opportunity when the party works together in unity. The work to bring the PDP together is a work in progress and the good news is that we are steadily making progress.

As you wake up the morning after (Sunday, the 17th of July, 2022), you may be assured that you are doing so with the illumination that has come to Osun. Congratulations to Sen. Ademola Adeleke, on a well-fought victory. Also, hearty congratulations to the PDP family and all stakeholders who came together to make this sweet victory possible. But even more importantly, congratulations to the great people of Osun State for proving that power truly belongs to the people.

The march to reclaim Nigeria’s greatness has begun and it shall not stop until we achieve the goal of ONE PEOPLE, ONE FUTURE and ONE COUNTRY.

Signed:

Atiku Abubakar

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party

and former Vice President of Nigeria (1999-2007)

Sunday, 17 July, 2022