The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gboyega Oyetola, has recorded a landslide victory in his Boripe Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Oyetola, who is seeking re-election, polled 21,205 votes after the counting of the ballots in the local government area.

His closest rival, Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), garnered 7,595 votes out of 29,510 valid votes recorded in the area.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported both leading candidates winning majority votes at their polling units and wards.

Mr Adeleke, polled Unit 009, Ward 02, Abogunde area of Ede North with 218 votes as against Mr Oyetola’s 23. On his part, Mr Oyetola recorded 545 in his polling unit in Ward 1, LA School, Popo, Iragbiji in Boripe LGA as against Mr Adeleke’s more than 60 votes.

In the Boripe LGA results announced at the INEC Collation Centre, St. Peter School 1, Iragbiji area of the state, there were 69,538 registered voters.

Below is the collation of results for the 11 wards in Boripe as announced by INEC official:

Registered voters: 69,538

Accredited voters: 30,563

A – 91

AAC – 82

ADP – 355

APC – 21,205

APM – 56

APP – 25

BP – 05

LP – 04

NNPP – 07

NRM – 13

PDP – 7,595

PRP – 24

SDP – 09

YPP – 32

ZLP – 07

Total Valid vote: 29510

Total Rejected votes: 598

Total vote cast: 30108