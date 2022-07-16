A former governor of Osun State and pioneer chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bisi Akande, on Saturday lost in his Ila Local Government Area in the governorship election in the state.

Though the APC chieftain had earlier won at his polling unit in ward 04, Isedo area of the ancient Ila-Orangun town, his candidate and the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola, lost after the total votes cast were counted at the local government level.

Mr Akande failed to deliver a majority of the polling units in the local government to his party.

The main contender, Ademola Adeleke of the PDP secured 13,036 while APC polled 11,163.

The result shows a deficit of 1,873 for the ruling party.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), results are expected from the 30 local government areas and Modakeke Area Council of the state. These results will be collated at the commission’s secretariat in Osogbo, the state’s capital.