Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has won his polling unit with a landslide in the Saturday’s governorship election where he is seeking to be reelected for second term in office.

He secured 545 votes to defeat his main opponent, Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 69 votes, in the polling unit.

Mr Oyetola earlier cast his vote on Saturday at the polling unit at Ward 1, LA School, Popo, Iragbiji polling unit in Boripe Local Government Area of the state.

Young Progressive Party (YPP), Accord Party and the African Action Congress (AAC) polled 1 vote each, while the Action Democratic Party (ADP) secured five votes at the polling unit.

Eight votes were rejected.

The polling unit had 1,457 but only 630 were accredited for the electoral process.

Earlier, Mr Oyetola in the company of his wife, Kayat, had both cast their votes at the polling unit.

Many of the voters who stood behind to count the votes were jubilant that the ruling party won at the polling unit.