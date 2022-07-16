The Acting Commander-General (ACG) and Zonal Coordinator of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for Osun, Ondo and Ekiti States, Fasiu Adeyinka, has commended voters for their peaceful conduct at the ongoing Osun gubernatorial election.

Mr Adeyinka gave the commendation during a visit to St. Gabriel Primary School Yemoo, Moore, Ward 3 and 4, Polling Units 003 and 004, on Saturday, in Ile-Ife.

He said the voters were calm, cool and easy going in all the polling units he visited.

The ACG thanked the voters for heeding the advice and sensitisation campaign by the authorities.

“In fact, since we have been conducting elections, this 2022 election is a good example of peaceful conduct by the electorate.

“This will repeat itself in the general election, ” he stated.

Mr Adeyinka admonished Nigerians to maintain peaceful coexistence for election to be free, fair and credible.

Also, the Chairman, Elders Forum of All Progressive Forum (APC), Ife Central Local Government, Felix Awofisayo, commended the voters and INEC over the peaceful conduct of the election.

Mr Awofisayo made the commendation at Bishop’s Court, Iremo Ward 11, on Saturday, in Ile-Ife.

He said that with the peaceful conduct of the poll observed, there was hope for the state and 2023 general elections.

” The election is peaceful, calm and there is very massive turnout. So, as I am speaking, as of this time, honestly if it goes through like this to the end, then we have hope for this nation.

“So far so good, it’s been peaceful and smooth.

“This is the first time that accreditation and voting would go on very well, it didn’t take me up to five minutes before I was accredited and voted for my right choice.

“The INEC, Ad hoc staff, and security personnel have been wonderful, particularly in my local government.”

Speaking in the same vein, a former Ambassador to China, Segun Bamgbetan, said that the election was going on perfectly well,” he said.

Mr Bamgbetan said that people were even surprised at the way they comported themselves in a peaceful manner at the ongoing electoral exercise.

“It means that things are getting better and the youths are waking up, by not allowing politicians to use them for political thuggery,“ he said.

(NAN)