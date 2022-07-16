The candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in the ongoing governorship election in Osun State, Yusuf Lasun, has denied reports that he has stepped down for the PDP governorship candidate, Ademola Adeleke.

“They are sick, they are sick, once again they are sick, they are mad people,” he said after casting his vote at the polling unit in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state

Mr Lasun, a former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, is one of the 15 candidates in the election. One of the candidates is the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola, who is flying the flag of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the early hours of Saturday, online reports claimed that Mr Lasun had withdrawn from the governorship race and threw his weight behind Mr Adeleke.

The governorship candidate arrived at Polling Unit 04, Ward 05 at about 10:10 am.

He said that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), an electronic device to read the PVC, should be improved upon as it took him 10 minutes to vote.

Mr Lasun, who said he has been voting since 1979, observed that the polling unit is “very peaceful.”