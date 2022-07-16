The Osun State deputy governor, Benedict Alabi, says he has no fear that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will win Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Mr Alabi made the remarks shortly after casting his vote at ward 6 unit 7, Baptist Day School, Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area of the state.

The deputy governor, who said the process was peaceful and orderly, with an impressive turnout, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the timely arrival of election materials.

He also commended the security agencies for ensuring orderliness and a peaceful atmosphere in the conduct of the election.

”This is a beautiful experience. The atmosphere is calm and rancour-free. People are orderly and have the confidence to come out in their large numbers to vote. I do not doubt that we will win convincingly, considering what we have achieved in the state in the last three and half years. I believe the electorate will do the needful by voting for us,” he said.

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), have also expressed confidence in winning the Osun governorship election.

They also commended the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) for the timely arrival of voting materials and the large turnout of voters.

A member of the House of Representatives, Mrs Taiwo Oluga, who spoke with reporters after casting her vote at Unit 2, ward 2, Oke Apata, in Gbongan town, commended the peaceful conduct of the election.

Mrs Oluga, representing Ayeedade /Irewole/ Isokan federal constituency, also commended the large turnout of voters.

She, however, said that the candidate of the APC would emerge victorious at the end of the election.

“I want to give kudos to INEC for the timely arrival of election materials.

“The security arrangement is perfect, and the turnout is impressive.

” I am also confident that the APC candidate will win at the end of the day,” she said.

Also speaking, Dotun Babayemi, a chieftain of PDP, after casting his vote at Unit 2, Ward 2, Oke-Apata, Gbongan, commended INEC for the timely arrival of election materials.

Mr Babayemi also said that the candidate of the party would emerge victorious.

”Everything is going well, and I urge law enforcement officers to ensure that the security of lives and property remains a priority. There is no intimidation because we are brothers and sisters.

“We get the right policies in place by selecting the right people. I am not divisive, but we need to get the right people in power. In the two polling units I have been to, the people have been yearning for this day, and I can assure you that the PDP will win.

“INEC seems to be getting it right, and we hope that is reflected all through the election,” he said.

