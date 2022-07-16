Vote buyers took to their heels on Saturday as State Security Services (SSS) officials stormed Polling Units 003 and 004, Ward 1, Ife East Local Government Area.

Apparently informed of the activities around the PUs, the operatives came in Hilux van and went straight to the back of the multi purpose hall where voters were filing to collect money.

PREMIUM TIMES observed voters tilting their ballot papers for party agents to see and approve with a nod.

An agent said voters were coming to her to demand money after voting.

Some of the voters were heard complaining loudly that they were supposed to be given N10,000 each but got less.

It was however difficult to determine which parties were dolling out cash in designated areas.

But as soon the SSS officials came the agents involved and the voters quickly moved away.

The operatives did not arrest anyone, and after they left, business resumed as usual, but with more discretion.