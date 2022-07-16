The accreditation of voters and voting have started in some polling units in Ede North and Ede South of Osun State where a new governor is being elected.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN ) reports that the exercise began at 8: 23 a.m. in some wards and polling units.

At Ward 2, unit 9, Abogunde /Sagba, accreditation started at precisely 8:25 a.m, with voters being accredited with the Bimodal Voters Accreditation system (BVAS).

The BVAS machine was working well without hitches to delay the ongoing exercise.

Also, the presiding officer at Ojunsun ward 2, unit 7, Ilelaboye Funmilayo, an NYSC member, told NAN the machine was functional with voters being accredited and also voting immediately.

At ward 2, unit 9, the presiding officer, James Egbhaname, also said the BVAS was fast in accrediting the voters before voting correctly.

Also, in the Agbala area, ward 8 unit 13, accreditation started at 8:35 a.m; with a large turnout of voters for the exercise.

In the Atapara area, ward 1, unit 1, accreditation and voting started at 8:30 a.m., with a large turnout of voters casting their votes immediately after being accredited.

A voter who got accredited at Ward, unit 9, Lawal Ademola, said the process seemed easy compared to it in 201.

Mr Ademola commended the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) for the BVAS machines and their tireless efforts in making the election a success.

Also, a 70-year older woman, Bilikisu Rufa, who also voted, commended the authorities for making the accreditation and voting easy.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, Ede North has a registered voters of 7 750 for the governorship election, with 151 polling units and 11 registration areas.

Also, Ede South has 5 880 registered voters, with 89 polling units and 10 registration areas where voters are expected to cast their votes.

NAN further reports that the accreditation is being carried out under tight security with election observers, media men and INEC officials monitoring the whole process.

Accreditation and voting are expected to occur in 3,763 polling units across 30 local government areas, according to the electoral umpire, INEC.

Also, the BVAS machines are being used for the success of the exercise.

(NAN)