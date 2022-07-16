The governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, has appealed to residents of the state to avoid violence as they head to the polls for Saturday’s governorship election.

“Let us eschew violence, brigandage, disorderliness, or anything that could disrupt the peaceful atmosphere we all have been enjoying in the State,” Mr. Oyetola said in a series of tweets on Saturday morning.

The governor who is seeking a second term noted that the “peaceful coexistence of the state supersedes any political ambition.”

“As stakeholders, it is our responsibility to ensure that Osun maintains its status as the most peaceful state in Nigeria,” he said.

“Let me in particular, appeal to members & supporters of our party, @OfficialAPCNg, to exercise their civic rights peacefully. Be resolute to cast your vote.

“However, portray yourselves and the party in the best possible form of comportment and orderliness. I equally urge other political gladiators to promote peace and tranquility.”

A total of 1,463,470 eligible voters are expected to troop out to the polls to make their choice from a list of 15 governorship candidates.

The candidates are Mr. Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ademola Adeleke, a former senator, who is the flag bearer of the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); and Yusuf Lasun, a former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, who is the candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

The others are Akinade Ogunbiyi of the Accord Party (AP); Akinrinola Omigbodun of the

Social Democratic Party (SDP); Segun Awojide, (AAC); Atanda Kehinde (ADP); Awoyemi Adedapo (BP); Rasaq Saliu (NNPP); Abede Samuel (NRM); Ayowole Adedeji (PRP); Ademola Adeseye (YPP); Awoyemi Lukuman (APM); Adebayo Elisha (APP); and Adesuyi Olufemi (ZLP).

The election will be contested in all the 30 local government areas, comprising 332 wards and 3,763 polling units.