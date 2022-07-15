Election security, deployment of logistics and voter inducement are some of the concerns that Yiaga Africa, an election observer group, has raised ahead of Saturday’s governorship poll.

This was contained in a statement by the Executive Director, Samson Itodo.

While Yiaga commended the electoral umpire, INEC, for making efforts to relocate polling units from palaces, private residents, and other controversial locations, it queried the inadequate information in the public about the relocation of some voters to new polling units – which could potentially disenfranchise voters who may encounter difficulty in locating their polling units on election day.

Yiaga also said that despite the creation of additional polling units, there are oversized units with registered voters above the threshold of 750 registered voters per polling unit.

There are about 246 polling units in the state with over 1000 registered voters, eight polling units with over 2000 registered voters, and one polling unit with over 3,000 registered voters.

This, the group said, may pose a logistical challenge on election day and urged INEC to revisit the expansion of voter access to polling units in order to achieve the desired outcome of the creation of new polling units.

With the tense atmosphere in the state and reports of physical attacks, Yiaga is also worried that the increasing activities of political thugs and cultists in the state could threaten the safety of personnel, materials, and citizens on election day.

Security agencies have also been urged to deploy personnel for the election with the utmost respect for neutrality, transparency, professionalism, competence, and accountability.

Yiaga also hoped that the state’s local security outfit, Amotekun, will have no role since it’s not a member of the Inter-Agency Committee on Election Security (ICCES).

On vote “trading”, the group noted that the legitimacy of the political mandate is steadily declining due to the menace of vote merchandising during elections.

“Thus, the social contract between citizens and government is becoming transactional rather than a relationship based on trust, accountability, and demand for good governance. Vote buying in no small way reduces the quality of leadership and, by extension, affects citizens’ participation in the electoral process due to little or no dividends of democracy.”

It also faulted security agencies like the police for failing to arrest political party agents that engaged in vote buying in the Ekiti elections. And in cases where arrests were made, there was limited information on consequential actions taken by the police to prosecute these offenders, it said.

“This seeming laxity by the Nigerian Police may embolden party agents to engage in brazen violation of electoral laws regarding voter inducement or vote buying on election day.”

While Yiaga noted the marked improvement in the deployment of electoral materials and personnel in the Ekiti election which led to the relatively early commencement of polls, it said Osun State, with a substantially larger number of registered voters and polling units, might pose a bigger challenge to INEC if the logistics for the election are not managed properly.

Already parties and their candidates have rounded off campaigns as voters prepare to troop out to elect their governor for the next four years, beginning from November when the tenure of the incumbent, Isiaka Oyetola, will end.

Mr Oyetola is seeking re-election under his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Ademola Adeleke, a former senator and younger brother of the state’s first governor, Isiaka Adeleke, is contesting under the platform of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Three other candidates in the race are Akin Ogunbiyi of the Accord Party; Goke Omigbodun of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuf, who is flying the flag of the Labour Party (LP).

Both INEC and relevant security agencies have not only deployed personnel to the state but have also assured of a free and fair exercise.