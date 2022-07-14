The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) clashed on Thursday after the latter accused the ruling party of denying them the use of several venues for their rallies.

The development comes as political parties hold their last rallies in the state ahead of the July 16 governorship poll.

Out of 15 aspirants, Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the APC, Ademola Adeleke of the PDP, Yusuf Lasun of the Labour Party, Oyegoke Omigbodun of the SDP, and Akin Ogunbiyi of the Accord Party are seen as the major contenders.

On Wednesday, 13 parties, including the APC and PDP, signed a peace accord in Osogbo, promising to eschew violence before, during, and after the election.

Olawale Rasheed, Mr Adeleke’s media director, told PREMIUM TIMES that the governor “blocked us from using the stadium, the Freedom Park and Technical college for no reason.”

Mr Rasheed said they “confronted” the governor over his refusal to allow them to access the venue but “he claimed not to be aware. The buck stops on the Governor’s table.”

“We were denied usage of a public space,” he added.

Ajibola Bashiru, a senator and the director-general of the Gboyega Oyetola Campaign, said the PDP’s claims are untrue.

“Governor is not in charge of the stadium. The stadium management is in charge,” he said.

The locking up of the stadium in Osogbo forced the PDP to move their mega rally to the party secretariat in the capital, according to Diran Adeyemi, a chieftain of the party.