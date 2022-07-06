The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said he had been making international trips to learn how to make Nigeria better.

He spoke on Arise TV’s The Morning Show on Wednesday.

“All my trips these days, you can ask. I came back with Pat Utomi, you can ask the type of people I’m meeting. This is time for me to meet all those that can help,” he said.

“Not when I go into the office and I start looking for them, I’m talking to people that can help us to find the funding, find the support, to be able to turn around the situation we are in.”

Why I won’t be a Vice-President

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria people’s party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, had advised Mr Obi to accept an offer of being his running mate in the 2023 presidential election.

But Mr Obi, while on the show, said that he is competent to be a president and would not take the offer to be a vice president.

He said many people including Dino Melaye, a former senator, can attest to his competence in dealing with Nigeria’s economic problem.

“They are saying, Peter, is competent to deal with the economy. But I’m saying we have economic problems,” he said.

“So you don’t need somebody to be on top of me when I can solve the problem.

“That’s why I said I’m contesting to be the president of Nigeria. I might be coming from a section of the country. But I want to solve the problem of Nigeria. I want to start building a new Nigeria when Nigerians can be proud of their country.”

Visit to Wike

The former governor of Anambra said that his visit to Nyesom Wike, the Rivers State governor, was to discuss how to decongest the Lagos ports.

“Of course, he is the governor of a state that is strategically important to the future…,” he said.

“The port in Port-Harcourt can help to decongest the port in Lagos and help towards what I want to do with the port. We must generate proper revenue.”