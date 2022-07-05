The Police in Ondo State have re-arrested one Ikuemelo Tosin, (a.k.a 4G network), who escaped during the jailbreak in Owo Correctional Centre in March.

The police spokesperson, Funmilayo Odunlami, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Akure, said Mr Tosin was arrested and arraigned in court for alleged cultism and murder, and was remanded at Owo Correctional Centre.

He, however, escaped from custody in March, during a jail break.

“Today, 4th of July, 2022 at about 0700hrs, information was received by men of Igbokoda Division in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo.

“That one Ikuemelo Tosin ‘m’, AKA 4G network, a convict, who escaped during Owo Correctional jail break, was in town.

“Immediately, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the division and his men went after him and was re-arrested in a soak away,” she said.

Ms Odunlami said that Tosin would be charged to court immediately.

(NAN)