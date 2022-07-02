A commotion ensued at the secretariat of the Nigeria Labour Congress in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Friday, after workers accused their leaders of “selling out” to the state government.

The union leaders were billed to address their members on the outcome of their meeting with Governor Dapo Abiodun over the ongoing industrial action in the state.

However, chants of ‘we no go gree’ rented the air as the leaders spoke, and in the ensuing commotion, a worker identified as Sunday Ogunjimi slumped.

His colleagues who rushed him to the hospital confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Ogunjimi passed away.

Background

The workers declared an indefinite strike on Tuesday over their “pathetic plight.” They crippled the activities of the government, hospitals, and public schools across the state.

On Wednesday, Mr Abiodun called the leaders for a meeting.

The labour team was led by the State Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Emmanuel Bankole; Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Akeem Lasisi; and the Chairman of the Joint Negotiating Committee (JNC), Isa Olude.

It was gathered that both parties had made some progress after three days of negotiation.

But members reportedly revolted against the leaders over the idea of shelving the strike, insisting that the government had not met their demands.

A combined team of security operatives was drafted to the venue to restore normalcy.

Strike continues

Following the violent protest, the labour leaders reportedly bowed to pressure to continue with the strike on Monday.

Mr Bankole denied that the labour leaders have signed an agreement with the government in order to call off the strike.

He appealed to members to always trust the leadership, saying they would not compromise their demands.

He also said the negotiation is still on, promising to give further updates next week.