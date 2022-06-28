The Ogun State government secretariat and most schools in Abeokuta, the capital, were deserted Tuesday as the industrial action by workers in the state kicked off.

The Organised Labour in the state, comprising the Trade Union Congress and Joint Negotiating Committee, declared a strike on Monday after the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum issued to Governor Dapo Abiodun over the government’s refusal to pay their eight-year statutory leave allowances.

The labour union described it as a breach of the State Pension Reform Law, 2006 (amended 2013) in the implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme, amongst other demands.

While declaring the strike on Monday, the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) in the state, Emmanuel Bankole, described any worker who goes to work today (Tuesday) as a traitor.

When our correspondent visited the state secretariat, some primary and secondary schools were all deserted.

The schools visited include Mac Job, Afro Grams, Lisabi Primary and Secondary School, Ijemo Titun Secondary School, and St. Paul Demonstration Primary School.

Meanwhile, pupils and students who were sent back from their schools were seen trekking home.

Also, members of the union’s monitoring team were seen manning the gate of the state hospital in Ijaiye, Abeokuta.

Commenting on the level of compliance, the Chairman, Trade Union Congress, TUC, Akeem Lasisi, described the level of compliance as total.

He said the struggle is a fight for all.

Speaking over the phone, Mr Lasisi said: “There is total compliance to the strike in all government agencies, parastatals, hospitals, and schools, among others. That is because this strike was declared by the workers themselves.

“They were well carried along and we are one in this fight.”