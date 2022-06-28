The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the appointment of Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State as the Chairman of its National Campaign Council for the July 16 Osun State Governorship Election.
The party disclosed this in a statement by its National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, in Abuja on Monday.
Mr Bature said the appointment was approved by the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) under the leadership of its National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.
He said the 128 members Council would have Tombra Jumbo as Administrative Secretary
Mr Bature urged all the council members to be available for inauguration on Wednesday at 10am at PDP National Secretariat, Abuja.
(NAN)
