The police in Ogun State have arrested two ex-convicts, Wasiu Opeyemi and Noah Isreal, who were returning from a robbery operation in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

Mr Opeyemi, 37, is an indigene of Ijebu Ode, while Mr Isreal, 27, hails from Benue State.

Both men were arrested by officers of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Ogun command during a routine patrol at Mowe area of Lagos-Ibadan express way.

The police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known through a statement on Monday.

The suspects, who claimed to have met at Oba correctional centre in Abeokuta while serving different jail terms, allegedly confessed to robbing their victims with a cutlass.

The statement read in part: “The men who were on a motorcycle were accosted by the team because of the suspicious manner they appear and they were stopped for questioning.

“The two suspects made an attempt to escape but were quickly surrounded by our operatives and taken to the nearest police station.

“On interrogation, they confessed to the police that they were coming from Ogbomoso in Oyo state where they have gone to carry out a robbery operation.

“They confessed further that all the goods in their possession are proceeds of the operation.”

The police added that the suspects had confessed to forcing one of their victims to transfer N100,000 into an account.

“Recovered from them are two laptops, eleven phones of different types, one Rolex wrist watch, cash sum of one hundred and twenty two thousand naira and bags containing household items.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Lanre Bankole, has ordered a thorough investigation of the suspects before transferring them to Oyo state where they will be prosecuted.