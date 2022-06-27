The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun 1 Area Command, has impounded two trucks loaded with smuggled foreign rice.

The trucks have Dangote inscribed on them.

One of the trucks has a registration number, ICT-17F-014, while the other was not registered.

While speaking at the command’s headquarters in Idiroko border, on Monday, the Controller, Bamidele Makinde, said the two trucks were conveying 1,764 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice along Abeokuta when his officers intercepted them.

He, however, could not ascertain if the trucks belong to Dangote Cement, explaining that most of the trucks are owned by franchisees of the factory.

Mr Makinde said between May and June 27, customs officials in Ogun seized 8,417 bags of rice, valued at N131,145,277.

He added that the agency generated N12,818,181 from the importation and auction of petrol intercepted at different locations and exit points to the Republic of Benin during its anti-smuggling operations.

Also, a tanker containing 45,000 litres of adulterated diesel was also impounded from a suspected bunkerer.

The customs boss also stated that illicit drugs and narcotics worth N221,820,820 were recovered from smugglers.

“The cumulative estimated Duty Paid Value (DPV) of all the seizures between May and June 2022 amounts to One Billion, Two Hundred and Ninety Million, One Hundred and Eight Thousand, Six Hundred and Eight Naira, Zero Kobo only (N1,290,108,608.00).”