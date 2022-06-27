Organised Labour in Ogun State has declared an indefinite strike over what they termed the “pathetic plight” of workers across the state.

The strike which takes effect from midnight Tuesday would affect ministries, agencies, hospitals and public schools and other government agencies and parastatals.

Workers in the state last week gave Governor Dapo Abiodun a seven-day ultimatum to address their demands or face workers’ wrath in the state.

They claimed that the governor had refused to pay salary deductions for 21 months.

They added that the workers have not also gotten Statutory Leave Allowances in the last eight years.

This, the labour union said, was a breach of the State Pension Reform Law, 2006 (amended 2013) in the implementation of the Contributory Pension Scheme.

Their grievances were contained in a letter dated June 21 and addressed to Governor Abiodun.

The letter was jointly signed by the State Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Emmanuel Bankole; Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Akeem Lasisi; and the Chairman of the Joint Negotiating Committee (JNC), Isa Olude.

Following the expiration of the ultimatum, the labour leaders on Monday afternoon addressed workers at the Arcade ground at the state secretariat, Oke – Mosan, Abeokuta, where they declared an indefinite strike.

Mr Bankole said the government had failed to yield to the labour’s several calls for negotiation.

He said the indefinite strike would allow the government have a rethink and call for a dialogue.

“Anyone who reports for duty tomorrow (Tuesday) is a traitor and it has never been well with a traitor,” Mr Bankole added.