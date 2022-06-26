Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved the recruitment of additional 500 corps into the State Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) codenamed Amotekun.

This was contained in a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Wasiu Olatunbosun, on Sunday, in Ibadan.

The statement indicated that Mr Makinde announced the approval during the monthly security meeting with chairmen of local governments, heads of security agencies, traditional rulers and other stakeholders in the state.

The governor said recruiting new corps would enhance Amotekun’s performance and further deepen the security architecture of the state.

He said the meeting, held at the House of Parliament within the premises of the State House of Assembly, was part of his administration’s efforts to enhance the security of lives and property in the state.

He added that the meeting was to get the situation report from various quarters on security as well as to dialogue on what to do as stakeholders to fine-tune necessary steps.

He said the outcome would help the government to put necessary machinery in place for a safer environment.

He emphasised that security issue was a collective responsibility, “therefore all hands must be on deck to curtail insecurity facing the country, in which Oyo State was not exempted.

“Security is everyone’s business and if we all play our parts well, we will have a safer and more secured environment.

“Though the security of lives and property is a paramount responsibility of government, the government cannot do it alone except with cooperation of the entire citizenry.”

Mr Makinde used the occasion to appreciate the security agencies in the state for their unrelenting support towards making peaceful co-existence among the people of the state possible.

He urged them to keep the pace up to allow for more influx of investments and commercial growth.

In his remarks, a former governor of the state, Rasheed Ladoja, commended Mr Makinde for being proactive in the area of security which has greatly helped the state.

Mr Ladoja urged all stakeholders and members of the public to be vigilant and ensure the safety of their lives.