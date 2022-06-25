The Ondo State Executive Council has approved the selection of Prince Olugbenga Ojo as the new Oba of Iralepo Isinkan in Akure South Local Government Area of the state.
The approval is contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to Ondo State Government, Oladunni Odu, on Friday in Akure.
Meanwhile, the people of Isinkan have hailed the approval of Mr Ojo as the new oba of the town, describing it as “a round peg in a round hole.”
In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) shortly after the approval, Durojaye Ariyo, the Olori Omo Owa of Isinkan, described the approval of Mr Ojo by the state government as “unprecedented.”
Mr Ariyo said that the development was made possible through the understanding and good relationships among the people of the town.
He commended the state executive council for standing with justice.
NAN reports that Mr Ojo, a lawyer, is the 38th Iralepo of Isinkan.
