Families and friends of Segun ‘Sango’ Adefemi, who died on May 23, attended a memorial to honour him in Lagos on Friday.

The deceased, described as a “revolutionary socialist,” was a human rights lawyer. He was until his death the national chairperson of the Socialist Party of Nigeria (SPN).

He was also the founding general secretary of the Democratic Socialist Movement (DSM), a platform he was said to have used to liberate Nigerian students and youths.

Tributes

His colleague, Femi Falana, said it’s not a time to mourn his death but to intensify efforts to take Nigeria from imperialism and the “political criminals.”

He said the deceased defended workers in the private and public sectors. “He was highly principled and committed to the struggle…” he added.

Rashidat Adeshina recalled how the deceased defended her and some university mates from being expelled from the University of Ilorin pro bono.

“He was an embodiment of courage, dedication, and sacrifice,” she said.

However, Labiaka from the Trade Union Congress (TUC) said “Sango was a passionate man. He will rest in the bosom of the lord. Segun Sango, adieu, rest in peace, my brother.”

According to Dodunrin Akinbiyi and Adeniyi Sulaimon, Segun Sango as he was popularly called, paid the price of courage and commitment to “the cause of the Nigeria people, he had been detained severally for fighting for the just cause to defend cheated Nigerians.

“He organised and participated in mass rallies, student activism, peaceful demonstrations and protests for good governance.”

After the tribute, those present at the event moved to lay him to rest at the Atan Cemetery in Yaba.