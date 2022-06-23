The total number of online voter registration in Lagos State as of 7.00 a.m., June 20, stood at 640,786.

Of the number, 338,955 had been duly completed.

Olusegun Agbaje, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, made the disclosure on Wednesday while playing host to executive members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos State Council, led by the Chairman, Adeleye Ajayi.

This was posted on the council’s interactive platform on Thursday by its Secretary, Tunde Olalere.

According to the commissioner, it is not true that some INEC offices in Lagos State requested the LASRRA number as part of the requirements for registration.

“I want to say that there is nothing of such, as the only requirement for anyone seeking to register is that he or she must have attained the age of 18,” Mr Agbaje said.

He also said that Lagos State had the highest number of polling units across its 245 wards for the 2023 General Elections.

He also spoke on INEC’s plan for Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) during the elections.

He said that PWDs could partake in election monitoring but added that there were guidelines to be followed.

“We will also make sure that we create a conducive and friendly working environment for PWDs in all our offices.

“I want to categorically state that there will also be training for ad-hoc staff so that persons with disabilities will be able to vote easily,” Mr Agbaje said.

The commissioner said an interactive session between the Nigeria Union of Journalists and INEC would be organised by the commission soon.

Earlier, Mr Ajayi urged INEC to work closely with the mass media toward achieving free and fair elections in 2023.

“I am glad to inform you that Lagos has the highest number of journalists in Nigeria,” he said.

The NUJ chairman also appealed to INEC to ensure security of voters as well as journalists during the general elections.

“We shouldn’t only concentrate on securing votes alone.

“Lives of journalists must also be protected because journalists play very crucial roles during elections.

“Accreditation of journalists is equally important, civil society organisations must not be left behind.

“We assure INEC of wide publicity before, during and after the general elections in Lagos State, ” Mr Ajayi said.

Adebowale Ademiluyi, Chairman of PWDs Committee of Lagos Council of NUJ, called for the training of INEC staff on how to guide PWDs during elections.

“A lot of disabled people are not treated politely during elections.

“A lot of them have been discouraged because of the stress they encountered during registrations and elections.

“There is need to make the process easier in order to accommodate more people with disabilities,” Mr Ademiluyi said.

NAN reports that INEC, in June 2021, announced the creation of additional 56,873 polling units across Nigeria, with Lagos and Kano States topping the distribution list with 4,861 and 3,148 centres, respectively.

The creation brought to 176,846, the number of polling units in Nigeria, with Lagos having a total of 13,325 polling units in 245 wards.

(NAN)