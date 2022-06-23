The Osun State government has declared Friday a work-free day to enable civil servants in the state to collect their permanent voters’ cards from the INEC offices in the state.

A statement by Wole Oyebamiji, the Secretary to the State Government, said the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola identified the importance of workers in the electioneering process.

“The Government of Osun State acknowledges the importance of workers in democratic process, and is aware that the only way workers can give life to their aspiration for a worker-friendly government is through their votes,” Mr Oyebamiji said.

He urged workers in the state to participate fully in the July 16 gubernatorial election.

“The government does not want anyone to miss out on the opportunity to exercise their constitutional right, especially as it affects their overall wellbeing and the security of their future.

“Consequently, Friday, June 24, has been declared a work-free day in all government offices across the state, to enable all public and civil servants to pick their PVC so they can perform their civic duty”, the statement read.

The governorship election in the state will hold on July 16.

Governor Oyetola, who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, will seek re-election against 15 other candidates, including Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party and Omigbodun Akinrinola of the Social Democratic Party.