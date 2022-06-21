One of the two ruling houses in Oyo, the Agunloye family, has submitted a list of 48 princes to be considered for selection for the next Alaafin of Oyo, the ancient town that is regarded as the bastion of Yoruba culture and traditional religious system.

But the inclusion of Ayo Ladigbolu, an 84-year-old former Methodist archbishop, has triggered criticism because of the possibility of the octogenarian emerging as the Alaafin.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt the Agunloye ruling house sent the list to Mukaila Afonja, the Baba Iyaji of Oyo land, on June 10. According to the Oyo tradition, the Baba Iyaji and the Alaafin Chieftaincy Declaration will forward the names to the Oyo Mesi, the kingmakers.

They submitted the names less than two months after the death of Alaafin Lamidi Adeyemi III, who died in April at the age of 83.

Alaafin Adeyemi, who reigned from 1970 to 2022, was from the Alowolodu House, the other ruling house.

Both houses descended from Alaafin Abiodun Atiba, who founded the present Oyo, following the collapse of Oyo Ile, the capital of the old Oyo Empire in the 1830s.

Although the names of the potential successors to the Alaafin throne have not been made public, PREMIUM TIMES learnt Mr Ladigbolu and Lukman Gbadegesin, an Abuja-based civil contractor, are among those listed.

Mr Ladigbolu confirmed his intention to ascend to the throne to PREMIUM TIMES.

He said contrary to people’s worries, his age is his “greatest asset.”

“Most importantly, age has never been a negative factor in the selection of an Alaafin,” he said.

“All previous Alaafins in New Oyo except one have had the advantage of age and maturity from which both Oyo and Yoruba Nation have benefited.

“The only odd single circumstance came about due to exigencies known to historians and most adult members of the public in the 1970s.”

‘Closeness to Alaafin’

Goke Eesuola, a lawyer and activist, said Mr Ladigbolu’s aspiration is fueled by his closeness to the late monarch, but fears over his age and position in the Christian faith, which may limit his commitment to traditional ritual practices.

“He was the closest to the late Adeyemi, who died leaving many unresolved issues relating to land and the proliferation of chieftaincy titles among others,” Mr Eesuola told PREMIUM TIMES.

“Archbishop Ladigbolu is 84 and we see no reason baba should be on that list.

“Firstly, if there is any confidante the late monarch has, it is Baba Ladigbolu. Nobody is closer to him than the archbishop. And there are so many issues on the ground, such as the proliferation of titles, and land issues among others, which we feel whoever that is coming in, will not inherit. We want a clean brick for whosoever is coming in.”

A prince from the Agunloye House who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES requested not to be named.

“The family is concerned that we are at a risk of quickly losing our reign and returning it to the Alowolodu, who just enjoyed it for more than 50 years,” he said.

Long list of potential successors

Mr Eesuola said the reason for the high number of aspiring princes was because the seat had not been vacant for a long period, thereby creating a wide pool of candidates across generations.

“The current number of 48 applicants is not too much because a certain number of Oyo youths, ranging from 1 to 53 years only know one king in their lifetime, which is Oba Lamidi Adeyemi. While the other ruling house was kept in the cooler.

“As we speak, the other family has grown, they now have a number of successful children, so you should expect such a number of applicants. Although, that number will still be trimmed down.

“Even the Ladigbolu in the Agunloye family has now been subdivided into two because we now have a group that calls themselves Ladigbolu and another group calls themselves Gbadegesin. So, all these expansions will form factors for us to have a high number.

“Honestly, it is expected because everybody wants to be part of the history.

“Many of them just want to put it in history that our branch of the ruling house actually contested and that we are bonafide children of the Alaafin.”

Baba Iyaji and the Alaafin Chieftaincy Declaration are expected to forward the names of the princes to the Oyo Mesi in the coming days for a final selection.