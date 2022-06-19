The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, on Sunday, urged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to consolidate on its victory in Ekiti State and extend its winning feat to Osun State in the governorship election slated for next month.

Speaking in reaction to the result of the Ekiti governorship polls held on Saturday, Mr Keyamo congratulated Biodun Oyebanji, the Ekiti State governor-elect and the ruling APC in the state.

“Whilst this buoys our spirits in APC and I congratulate our own Biodun Oyebanji on this momentous feat, we must keep our feet firmly on the ground as there’s greater work ahead to win the Osun Governorship election and the 2023 Presidential elections,” the minister wrote on Twitter Sunday morning.

“There should be no complacency.”

Mr Oyebanji won Saturday’s election with 187,057 votes, clinching 15 out of the 16 local government areas in Ekiti State.

While the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Segun Oni, came second with 82,211 votes, Bisi Kolawole, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, came third with 67,457 votes.

Earlier on Sunday, President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated Mr Oyebanji, describing his victory as “well deserved.”

The president noted that the APC candidate won the election because of his contributions to the development of the state and the party, before his nomination as the standard-bearer. He, however, urged him to be magnanimous in victory in the interest of the people of the state.

The election was largely described as peaceful by observers but was also characterized by vote-buying.