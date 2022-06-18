At least four voters in the ongoing election in Ekiti State were turned away in Ifaki, Ward 1, Polling Unit 002, in Ido-Osi LGA Saturday after their faces and fingerprints could not be captured by the Bimordial Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

Anna Agbaje, Assistant Polling Officer III, said the four persons could not be allowed because the machine could not read their faces.

“There is nothing we can do about it, we can’t allow them to vote,” she said.

She, however, said they were asked to return for a repeat of the process.

One of the affected persons, Ajayi Idowu, said he tried several times and even had to wash his hands, yet the machine failed to capture his fingerprints and his face.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it deployed 3,346 BVAS to Ekiti for the election.

The Commission’s spokesperson, Festus Okoye, stated this in an interview with Channels Television on Friday.

According to him, INEC deployed more BVAS for the exercise compared to the number of polling units where the election will take place.

“In any polling unit where we have more than 750 registered voters, we are going to deploy an additional BVAS to those polling areas. We have a total of 2,445 polling units that will be used for this election, but we have deployed a total of 3,346 BVAS to Ekiti State. So, we are going to have redundancies in every registration area.

“We have also trained enough registration area technical assistants who can intervene at very short notice if there is any challenge with the BVAS. From the test runs we have done, we are confident that the BVAS will perform optimally and that every person who is genuinely and legally registered to vote in this election will have an opportunity of exercising his/her right.”