The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has appealed to eligible voters in Ekiti State, who are yet to vote, to come out and vote.

The election commission said the election was going on peacefully across the state.

Femi Akinbiyi, INEC Head of Voters Education and Publicity, made the appeal on Saturday at the INEC office in Ado-Ekiti, while addressing reporters on the situation so far.

Mr Akinbiyi said all the feedback the commission received so far showed the election was going on peacefully, adding that where there had been pockets of disturbances it had been resolved.

He said the Bi-Modal Voters Accreditation Machine System (BIVAS) machine for authenticating the voters could be slow because of the weather condition.

Mr Akinbiyi, however, urged the voters to be patient, assuring them that election officials would attend them once they were on queue before 2.30 p.m. when voting would have closed.

According to him, there are standby Registration Area Centre (RAC) Technology agents on ground to attend to the machine whenever it is faulty.

He also said that arrangements were ongoing at the commission to configure some BIVAS machines and get them across to the pooling units that need them.

The Head of Voters Education and Publicity, said from all observations, the situation room was calm, adding that the workability of the BIVAS machine, according to field reports, is between 80 and 90 per cent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the Situation Room is at the INEC office where each local government area is represented by a staff of the Commission to receive calls from its representatives on the field.

Mr Akinbiyi said he expected that at the end of the day, INEC would record a peaceful and successful election, adding “because everything that started peacefully like this, will continue to maintain its tempo”.

“I expect that when we are at the collation centre also, the tempo should be maintained, as well as when declaring the results.

“I am urging those that are still at home and afraid to come out and vote as the atmosphere is peaceful and conducive for voting,” he said.

In another development, a former senator from the state, Ayo Arise, said that the new INEC technology, BIVAS, has enhanced the electoral process.

Mr Arise, while addressing reporters at his Oye-Ekiti country home on Saturday, said INEC should be commended for coming up with the new technology.

He said: “The whole process is well put together; the election has been peaceful so far and people have been conducting themselves peacefully.

“Reports reaching me indicated that there is a large turnout of voters; from what I have seen so far, security arrangements have been excellent.”

(NAN)