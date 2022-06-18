Some electorate in Ikere-Ekiti area have decried the non-inclusion of stamp pads in the election materials supplied to the town, alleging that the process has been compromised.

They expressed their displeasure in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in the town.

One of them, an 85-year-old woman, Caroline Elizabeth, vowed to wait until INEC produces the stamp pad, saying that she could not afford to be disenfranchised.

“This is my civic responsibility and that I am still alive to witness this, I must cast my vote.

“This is another dimension in my 85 years in life; I have voted more than 12 times and never witnessed this situation.

“But, no matter how long it takes INEC to produce the stamp pads, I will continue to wait,” Mrs Elizabeth said.

Another voter, Isaac Alabi, expressed his displeasure with the situation, asking why the INEC officials just noticing the non-inclusion of stamp pad in the materials given to them three days before the election.

Ade Asimolowo, an electorate, said peaceful election was possible if all involved in the electoral process could abide by the guiding rules.

Commenting, Wole Oluyede, the governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC), said the election had been compromised following non-inclusion of vitals items in the election materials dispatched to the town.

NAN reported that as at 10:15a.m. at Ugele Arokun Ward 3 Unit 6 in Ikere-Ekiti, where the ADC candidate was expected to vote, ballot stamp pads were missing in the voting materials dispatched to the polling unit.

The Presiding Officer in the unit, Festus More, said all the items were completed when he checked through, but could not explain how the stamps were removed.

“I was set for the voting as all the necessary preparation and protocols have been done. In fact, I have given out a ballot paper to the first voter, only to discover that the stamps were missing,” Mr More said.

He, however, assured the electorate that they had arranged to get another stamp so that voting could begin.

