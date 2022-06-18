Biodun Oyebanji, the governorship candidate for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has cast his vote at the ongoing Ekiti gubernatorial election.

Mr Oyebanji, who cast his ballot at about 10 a.m. at Polling Unit 003, Ikogosi Town, Ekiti West, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a peaceful coordination of the polls so far.

While he described Saturday’s election as an improvement from the last one, the governorship candidate said it is too early to predict the winning candidate – even though he is hopeful of victory.

“Today’s outing is an improvement from the last time. I have cast my vote and it was seamless. I must commend INEC for this improvement but I hope that it’s like that across the state. This is just a unit and we have over 2,000 units.

“My expectation is for me to win. But it is too early to predict.”

Mr Oyebanji, who was accompanied by his wife and running mate, Monisade Afuye.

was told that observers had noticed cases of voter inducement and vote buying in some polling units. And when he was asked if had noticed anything as such, he simply said, “I’m not aware of it.

He is one of the 16 candidates seeking to take over from the outgoing governor, Kayode Fayemi. He is also considered a frontrunner of the poll.

Voting is underway. A total of 989,202 registered voters are expected to troop out to the polls to make their choice from a list of 16 governorship candidates.

The other candidates are Reuben Famuyibo of the Accord Party; Ajagunigbale Olajide of AAC; Oluwole Oluyede, ADC; Kemi Elebute-Halle, ADP; Benjamin Abidoyin, APGA; Fagbemo Adegbenro, APM; Christiana Olatawura, APP; and Daramola Olugbenga, LP.

Others are Fatomilola Oladosu, NNPP; Iyaniwura Ifedayo, NRM; Olabisi Kolawole, PDP; Ben Agboola, PRP; former Governor Olusegun Oni, SDP; Adebowale Ajayi, YPP and Adeola Akinyemi, ZLP.

