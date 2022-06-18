The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Segun Oni, voted in his Polling Unit 006, Ward 4, at Ifaki, in Ido-Osi LGA, at about 10.20am.

The atmosphere was peaceful and the turn out at the PU was impressive.

He told journalists after casting his vote that he had received reports of vote buying in some areas of the state.

“I have received reports of vote buying in Ado; I have also received reports of vote buying in Oye,” he said.

“Those are the adverse reports I have received of vote buying. I will ask my people to take photographs of the acts.”

Mr Oni assured that in spite of the sharp practices by his opponents, he would still win the election.

“Whatever they do, we will still beat them,” he said.

“Nigerians know who will win the election. It is not a. election that is hanging. We know who will win.”

On the reviewed Electoral Act, he said so far it had impacted on the process in boosting the people’s confidence in the electoral process.

He also said it was too early to assess the performance of security agencies, since ballot box snatchers would come in when voting was drawing to a close.