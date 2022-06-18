The malfunctioning of the Biomodal Accreditation System (BVAS) at the PU 006, Ward 04, in Ifaki, Ido-Isi Local Government Area, created a delay in the voting process on Saturday.

Incidentally, the unit is the voting point of the Social Democratic Party candidate, Segun Oni.

The polling officer said the unit opened for voting at 8.30 a.m., but as of 9.15 a.m., voting had not started and the candidate was yet to cast his vote.

Mr Oni is a former governor of Ekiti State. He was governor of the state on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from 2007 to 2010 when he was removed by the court, which declared Kayode Fayemi, the winner of the 2007 governorship election in the state.

The polling officers were considering using manual accreditation when an INEC supervisor intervened, warning against the act.

After several efforts, the system came up and began to work. the accreditation then started and the voting commenced at about 9.30 a.m.