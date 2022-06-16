The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday began the distribution of sensitive materials to local councils in readiness for the June 18 governorship election.

The exercise was done under the heavy presence of security agencies at the INEC state headquarters in Ado Ekiti.

It was also done in the presence of journalists, observers, and party officials.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Adeniran Tella, while handing out the materials, said the electoral officers would take the items to their councils where they would be sent to the polling units on Saturday morning.

He expressed the hope that there would be no late arrival of materials to polling units on Saturday.

Mr Tella said the ballot papers were colour-coded for each local government to discourage electoral fraud.

He also noted that the result sheets were also customised according to the polling units.

Some of the materials distributed were Bimodal Voters Accreditation System, BIVAS machines, Ballot papers, Result sheets, Booklets, Forms EC 8A, B, C, D,E, forms EC 4zero G, 4 zero G1 and 2.

The party agents were Kayode Babade of the APC, Kehinde Adeniyi of the ADC, and IPAC Chairman in Ekiti State, Ifedayo Iyaniwura.

They expressed satisfaction at the preparedness of the commission and the transparent manner in which the materials were distributed.

At least 16 political parties will be on the ballot for the governorship election on Saturday.

The parties were, however, made to sign a peace agreement on Wednesday in the face of rising tensions and desperation by politicians to outdo one another in the contest.

Earlier, there had been a rain of bullets and clashes between parties leading to the death of one Tayo Ajayi.

But voters have been encouraged to come out in large numbers as the police are deploying over 17,000 personnel besides the other security agencies during the election.