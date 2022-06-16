Segun Oni, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Ekiti, has alleged that Kayode Fayemi, the state governor, prevented the party’s presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, from entering the state.

Mr Oni spoke while addressing the crowd of supporters at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion in Ado Ekiti on Thursday.

“They are scared, they said Segun Oni said he isn’t contesting anymore…they said I have met with Asiwaju and that I’m no longer interested,”

“…to the extent that they stopped people from coming here. They said the governor of Ekiti told soldiers to prevent our presidential aspirant (Adewole Adebayo) from coming in.

“Our presidential candidate, for example, was stopped.”

Yinka Oyebode, Mr Fayemi’s spokesperson, described the claim as false.

“Is he the chief of staff or what is he? The chief of air staff or naval staff?

“We do not expect such a lie from Segun Oni.”

Mr Adebayo and others were eventually allowed into the state.

Mr Oni, a former governor of the state, will go to the polls on Saturday against the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Biodun Oyebanji, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Bisi Kolawole and others.

In January, Mr Oni lost the PDP governorship primary in Ekiti to Bisi Kolawole, the anointed candidate of Ayodele Fayose, a former governor of the state.

Rally

Mr Oni told his supporters why he should be voted on Saturday.

“I went to see some workers. That was how I found out that pensioners haven’t been paid. Pension deductions have not been paid…,” he said.

He told the crowd that his administration will alleviate the suffering of the civil servants.

He urged the people not to vote in a government that “devalued the citizens by devaluing the Naira.”

“At this juncture, I want to commiserate with our brothers and sisters in Ondo state. This is part of the bad governance,” Mr Oni added.

Security challenges

Mr Oni said his administration will put an end to insecurity using technology.

There has been an increasing rate of kidnapping in the state. For instance, in October, eight residents were kidnapped. In August, a farmer was kidnapped on his farmland.

“We will deploy adequate, relevant technology to fight crime. There ought not to be a kidnapping in Ekiti, we will tackle it,” he said.