Traders at the political rally of Segun Oni, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Ekiti, beamed with smiles Thursday as scores of attendees patronised their wares.

Mr Oni, a former governor of the state, will go to the polls on Saturday against the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Biodun Oyebanji, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Bisi Kolawole, and others.

The traders, mostly branded souvenir sellers and food vendors, told PREMIUM TIMES at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion in Ado-Ekiti that sales were booming.

“It went well. The people making the arrangement (event planners) bought almost everything before the supporters came this morning,” Mrs Shittu told this newspaper before the campaign kicked off.

Another seller said business has been fine but declined to comment further.

But Abioye Omotayo, a branded souvenir vendor, said he is surprised that the former governor’s really would be crowded.

“I didn’t know that the former governor had this kind of crowd. I’m counting over 30k now. People are willing to buy,” he said grinning.

Just like Mr Omotayo, Kafayat Ayokoya said it has been profitable.

“It’s a happy day for us. We are happy in a different way today,” she added.

Adebisi Caroline noted that she would have made more than N7000 if there were fewer vendors.

“Due to the competition among us, I have made about 7k today. I sell SDP wristbands. I sell at the rate of 100,” she said.

However, two phone accessories sellers, John and Micheal, said they were yet to make any sales but would “stick around.”

SEE PHOTOS: