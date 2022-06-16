Governorship candidates of political parties for the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State on Wednesday signed an agreement to maintain the peace in the conduct of the election.

The campaigns in the last week had been rancorous between the leading parties.

On Saturday, a clash between the All Progressives Congress and the Social Democratic Party resulted in the death of one person and injuries many others.

The introduction of lethal weapons such as automatic rifles have raised the levels of conflict to a new dimension.

Tope Ajayi, a member of one of the drivers’ union in Ekiti, died after sustaining gunshot wounds after a violent clash on Saturday.

A reprisal attack was foiled by a combined team of the army, police and other security agencies on Sunday.

The peace agreement is expected to douse tensions with the respective pledges made by the candidates at the signing of the agreement.

The candidates signed the peace accord before the Abdulsalami Abubakar-led National Peace Commission(NPC) which committed them to free, fair, and credible poll.

Mr Abubakar, who was represented by the convener, NPC, and Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, appealed to the people of the state to live up to the ideals of integrity and honour to have a free, fair and credible election on Saturday.

He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that the Ekiti governorship poll was free of rancour and devoid of rigging.

He also urged citizens to be patient and conduct themselves orderly, while tasking INEC to ensure that obstacles were not placed on the path of the people to exercise their franchise on Saturday.

The former Head of State called on residents of the state to take advantage of the off-season election to install leaders of their choice.

“We are now witnessing a joyful surge of excitement across the country over the issue of voter registration,” he said.

“Nigerians are now using various platforms, from faith based association, civil society groups, ethnic and community platforms to assist other federal and state government agencies to encourage voter registration among our people.

“Since the 2015 elections, when the NPC came into being, we at the NPC have over the years gradually been woven into the beautiful fabric of the good work of the INEC.

“The collaboration has given birth to the various successful amendments to the electoral law, which has also helped to strengthen the confidence of Nigerians in the electoral processes.”

The NPC further appealed to the people to come out and vote and ensure that they stay alive to witness the good governance the governor they are electing would bring to the fore.

In his submission, the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, said the intervention of NPC had contributed in no small measure to the sustenance of peace in the country.

Mr Yakubu said no credible election can be achieved in a violent election, saying INEC would give a transparent and credible election, and that the votes of Ekiti people would count.

The Chairman, Ekiti State Council of traditional rulers, Ayodele Adejuwon, said the traditional rulers in the state would not tolerate any bloodshed during the poll, calling on Ekiti people to vote without violence.

He said no political ambition was worth the blood of any Ekiti citizen, urging politicians to play according to the rules and eschew violence during the polls.

A resident who identified himself as Adeyanju Peter told PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday that there is fear after the clashes between the parties and many may not come out to vote on Saturday.

“I want to send a message to political parties, that there is fear and many may not come out to vote on Saturday,” he said.

“Unless the party leaders come out to encourage the people and allay their fears, the problem will result in low turnout.”