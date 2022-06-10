The former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Kingsley Moghalu, has said he would “make no immediate determination of his future” after losing the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Mr Moghalu lost to Dumebi Kachikwu, founder of Root Television, at the primaries held on Wednesday, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Mr Kachikwu polled 977 delegate votes to emerge winner, while Mr Moghalu finished second with 589 votes.

Mr Kachikwu is the younger brother of the Nigeria’s former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu.

“As a person of faith, I believe that God knows his plans for me, and will lead me to a perfect end that I as a mere mortal do not know now,” Mr Moghalu said in a statement on Thursday.

“I would like to thank all my well-wishers within and beyond the party, the delegates that voted for me, my teeming supporters, and Nigerians at large yearning for a new and different kind of leadership I represent.

“I would also like to congratulate some of the other aspirants who embraced a different kind of politics and leadership for our country.

“For me, the process and outcome of the presidential primary require deep reflection, and I will be doing so. As a result, I will make no immediate determination of my future political pursuit.

“However, my commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria remains unwavering. I remain available to serve our country.”

Mr Moghalu was the candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) presidential in 2019, where he garnered a total of 21,886 votes in the main election to finish 14th.

