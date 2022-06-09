Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers on Tuesday killed about six people in Ondo communities of Sabo and Iba, witnesses said.

The shooters reportedly used motorcycles to carry out the shooting.

The incident happened two days after gunmen attacked a church in Owo, another Ondo community, killing dozens of worshippers and injuring many more.

At least 40 people died of gunshot wounds, according to the state government.

There were reports that Tuesday’s incident was a reprisal for the Sunday shooting.

But the police debunked the claims, saying it was just a robbery incident in the community.

The head of the Hausa community in Ondo State, Abdulsalam Yusuf, told Daily Trust newspaper that the gunmen stormed the area on motorbikes shooting innocent roadside petty traders.

A trader who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES gave the number of casualties as eight.

He listed the victims as: two Suya vendors, a driver, a security man, a trader, two young men, and one other person.

“Apart from the seven persons killed here, another man in an area not too far to this place called Iba was shot dead.”

“Many people said they came to steal but only Allah knows why they came here, there were three on the bike and each of them carried three guns.”

While the dead bodies were buried almost immediately according to Islamic rites, the injured are receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

‘Not reprisal’

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami, in a statement, said the incident was not a reprisal for the Sunday attack.

“The Command wishes to state clearly that there was no reprisal attack on the Hausa Community at Sabo area in Ondo town or any part of the state as purported by this warmongers,” Ms Odunlami, a deputy superintendent of police said.

“On Tuesday, 7th of June, 2022, there was an attempted robbery on a J5 vehicle with plate no MKA – 469 YJ carrying Onions and Potatoes coming from Zaria enroute Ore, had a stopover at Ondo town and was attacked by men of the underworld around 0110hrs .

“In the course of this attempt, the robbers shot the driver, while the motor boy escaped with a bullet injury.

” A motorcyclist and a passerby were also hit by stray bullets

“It is, however, disheartening that these peddlers who are out to achieve no good did not confirm the story before spreading this falsehood as the victims involved in this failed robbery are from Yoruba, Igbo and Northern extraction.

“Investigation has since commenced and effort is ongoing to arrest the assailants.”

The statement said the state Commissioner of Police, Oyeyemi Oyediran, urged the residents and indigenes to remain calm and disregard any form of fake news over the incident.

