Again, the trial of murder and rape suspect, Andrew Ominikoron, at a High Court in Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos, was stalled on Thursday.

The three witnesses scheduled for the hearing could not be taken due to the absence of Abayomi Omotubora, the defendant’s lawyer.

Mr Ominikoro is accused of raping and murdering a 22-year-old fashion designer, Bamise Ayanwola, in February inside a BRT bus.

He is also accused of raping another passenger, Maryjane Odezelu, on November 25, last year.

Setback

It is the third time in one week that the trial will be delayed.

The trial was stalled last week due to the enforcement of the Okada ban which made prison authorities unable to bring the suspect to court.

On Tuesday, Mr Omotubora could not make it to the hearing because he was sick.

Lawyer’s absence

At the resumed hearing of the case on Thursday, Babajide Martins, the Director of Public Prosecution, informed the court that this was the second time in a row that Mr Omotubora will be absent.

“This is the second time, consecutively, that the defence counsel has been absenting himself from the court. He hasn’t deemed it fit to communicate with the court or send a junior counsel to explain to the court,” Mr Martins said.

“Such attitude is a sign of disrespect to the court.

“On the last adjourned date, the counsel said he was sick when he was called. This morning, we received a call from one Mr Isaac…, saying the learned counsel will not be able to come to court.

“Even that was not good enough, because there’s no medical certificate to show the nature of the illness that is preventing him from coming to court.”

Mr Martins also informed the court that they have three witnesses – two bankers and a police officer, who recovered the body of the deceased.

After listening to the DPP, the judge, Sherifat Sonaike, said: “If last time was impromptu, I want to believe that today is premeditated and an act of disrespect and also delaying of trial.”

She added that the court discharged other cases to have a longer time to attend the trial.

“By next sitting, if the defence counsel is not available, the Office of Public Defender (OPD) will be notified,” she said.

The judge, however, directed that a notice be sent via email to the lawyer.

A further hearing of the matter has been adjourned to June 30 and July 7.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023