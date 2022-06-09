The police in Lagos have rescued a motorcyclist from being killed in mob action.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the command’s spokesperson, via his Twitter handle, explained that the incident occurred at the Jakande Estate/Isheri Road on Thursday.

This incident occurred weeks after a sound engineer, David Imoh, was lynched by some Okada riders in the Lekki area of the state.

“This morning, a motorcycle rider veered off the road and hit a pedestrian. Unfortunately, the pedestrian fell and died on the spot. People around decided to lynch the motorcycle rider,” he wrote.

Mr Hundeyin said the motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital by police operatives.

He added that the pedestrian has been evacuated.

Burning of motorcycles

In a video from the scene, an angry mob was throwing some motorcycles into a fire on the road.

The police said the motorcycles of fleeing riders were burnt before the arrival of their officers.

The police also urged residents to desist from jungle justice.

“Anyone found engaging in such acts would be dealt with in accordance with the law,” he said.

“Meanwhile, officers are on the ground and normalcy has returned to the area.”

