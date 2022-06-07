Again, the trial of murder and rape suspect, Andrew Ominikoron, at a High Court in Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Lagos, was stalled on Tuesday.

The trial was stalled last week due to the enforcement of the Okada ban which made prison authorities unable to bring the suspect to court.

Mr Ominikoro is accused of raping and murdering a 22-year-old fashion designer, Bamise Ayanwola, in February inside a BRT bus.

He is also accused of raping another passenger, Maryjane Odezelu, on November 25, last year.

Setback

The trial suffered a setback because the suspect’s lawyer, Abayomi Omotubora, was absent, a court registrar told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Omotubora said he was sick and unable to attend the hearing.

As a result of the development, the judge, Sherifat Sonaike, adjourned the case to June 9, for the continuation of the trial.

