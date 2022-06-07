Two aspirants in Lagos State, Abdul-Azeez Awesu and Abdul-Kareem Shittu, on Monday polled the same number of votes in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election for the House of Representatives ticket.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 58 delegates were listed for the primary election for Ikorodu 1 Constituency, but only 56 were accredited.

Two delegates were disqualified due to alleged irregularities in the election contested by four aspirants.

Messrs Awesu and Shittu polled 28 votes each, while Tolani Popoola and Odeyale Temitope had no votes.

The Electoral Officer, Kasali Omotayo, who declared the results said that it was unusual for two aspirants to secure the same number of votes.

“This is an unusual result; however, the party executives will decide what to do.

“Awesu scored 28 votes and Shittu also scored 28 votes while others scored nil,” he said.

At the election venue, Olanrewaju Oshin, PDP chairman in the constituency, praised the delegates and other members of the party for conducting themselves peacefully.

He described election as free and fair.

NAN reports that the election took place at Ikorodu Club premises amid heavy security.

Accreditation started at 2.46 p.m. and ended at 3:20 p.m .

(NAN)

