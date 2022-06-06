A doctor, Victor Raji, who received the late Peju Ugboma after she was transferred to Evercare hospital, said the chances of survival of the deceased were low.

He testified in the ongoing coroner’s inquest into the circumstances of the death of Peju Ugboma, the Lagos-based chef at a magistrate court in Ogba, Lagos.

The deceased had undergone a fibroid surgery at Premier Hospital but was transferred on April 25, 2021, to Evercare in an emergency where she eventually died, the same day.

Mr Raji told the coroner that he is a clinical care physician and consultant anaesthetic. He also stated that he doubles as the head of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the hospital.

Cross-examination

During a cross-examination by the family’s lawyer, Babatunde Ogungbamila, Mr Raji explained his involvement with the deceased after receiving her.

He stated that his first contact with the patient was around 12 p.m. on April 25 at the hospital’s emergency unit, also called the Ambulance Bay.

He noted that he was not on duty but he was called by his colleague, a neurologist, to attend to the patient.

He said he observed that she was “severely pale” and was in a “dire state.”

Mr Raji said she had respiratory failure, sepsis shock, and renal failure.

“The patient was very sick, her blood pressure was very low, her heart rate was very fast…her rate of breathing was also very fast and it was laboured,” he added.

He noted that the deceased medical record and diagnosis were sent to them by Premier hospital.

The doctor said he didn’t observe an abdominal drain but noticed “massive blood loss.”

The doctor explained pre-renal failure and stated that among the causes, are underlying causes that may be randomly triggered.

Mr Raji said he believed that the deceased could have been better monitored.

FCCPC

A representative of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) also cross-examined Mr Raji.

The doctor explained that at the time the deceased was brought into Evercare hospital, they couldn’t do renal dialysis because she would not survive it.

When he was asked how long it takes to prepare for a patient with the deceased condition, Mr Raji said that they were always ready and had processes to make sure they could respond immediately.

The state and defence lawyers deferred their cross-examination to the next adjourned date, June 20, on the basis that they only got the Mr Raji’s statement less than 48 hours ago.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023