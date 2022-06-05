Candidates of some political parties contesting the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State have promised to fulfil their campaign promises and manifestos if elected.

They made the promise at a manifesto night organised by the Justice Development and Peace Initiative (JDPI), in partnership with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Ekiti Council of Elders in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday.

The candidates also signed a Social Contract Agreement with the representatives of the people of the state.

The pact signed by the candidates was also endorsed by the representatives of traditional rulers, religious leaders, youths, women and union leaders.

Also in attendance were representatives of security agencies, drivers’ unions, market men and women, and People Living With Disabilities, among others.

The candidates that attended and signed the pact were; Biodun Oyebanji, (APC); Segun Oni, (SDP); Wole Oluyede, (ADC); Kemi Elebute-Halle, (ADP); Debo Ajayi, (YPP); and Ben Agboola, (PRP).

At the programme, all the candidates presented their manifestos and how they intend to implement them.

Addressing the gathering, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Ekiti, Felix Ajakaye, pleaded with the candidates to go about the electioneering with love, rather than acrimony.

Mr Ajakaye urged them to be ready to support the winner of the election if truly they love Ekiti State, saying the style of walking away after elections should be stopped.

Also, the Chairman, Ekiti State Council of Obas and the Onisan of Isan-Ekiti, Gabriel Adejuwon, urged any candidate that wins to extend hands of fellowship to others so as to share ideas and move the state forward.

Earlier, the Director, Justice Development and Peace Initiative, Emmanuel Akingbade, said the manifesto of the eventual governor would be printed out on billboards across the state to serve as a reminder.

He added that a survey would also be carried out to score the governor and call his attention to “areas that have not been well touched.”

(NAN)

