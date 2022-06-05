The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will hold its presidential primary between June 6 and 8 at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The party’s delegates, leaders as well as observers will converge on Eagle Square to elect their flagbearer. The winner will challenge candidates of some other parties such as Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

A total of 18 parties are eligible to present candidates for the presidential poll that will be held early next year

The APC presidential screening committee had screened 23 aspirants and advised 10 of them to withdraw, though they would be allowed to contest if they insist.

The chairman of the screening committee, John Odigie-Oyegun, while submitting its report to the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, on Friday, said 13 others have been shortlisted for the shadow election.

Mr Oyegun said 22 aspirants out of the 23 screened said they would accept a consensus arrangement, but one aspirant rejected it.

South West

The South-west, which consists of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti states, has seven aspirants in the primary. But three of these, Ajayi Borrrofice, Dimeji Bankole and Tunde Bakare, are among the 10 lightweights advised to withdraw because they have no visible path to being elected as president.

The other aspirants from the region are former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu; former Ogun Governor, Ibikunle Amosun; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

Without statutory delegates participating in the primary, the southwest will have 411 delegates viz: Lagos has 60; Oyo, 99; Osun, 90; Ogun, 60; Ondo, 54 and Ekiti, 48.

Lagos

For Lagos State, Mr Tinubu is believed to control the delegates even though Mr Bakare, an Ogun State indigene, also lives in the state. Mr Osinbajo also lived and worked in the state before he became vice president.

Since Mr Bakare announced his intention in Abuja, he has not been seen engaging in consultations across the country like the other aspirants. Political observers wonder if Mr Bakare is really serious about his ambition.

Mr Tinubu, known as the national leader of the APC, is relying on his political contacts spread across the country.

For his political weight, Mr Tinubu is at an advantage in the race. But he has powerful enemies in the so-called presidency cabal and in the top echelon of the party who are said to be working against him.

This feeling might be responsible for why the former Lagos governor lashed out at the president at a campaign stop in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Thursday, saying “President Muhammadu Buhari would not have won if not for me.”

Ogun

Ogun State has four presidential aspirants going to the convention, although Dimeji Bankole has been advised to withdraw. The other aspirants are Ibikunle Amosun, Tunde Bakare and Yemi Osinbajo.

Politically, the strongest among the Ogun-born politicians might be Mr Amosun. By his track records before 2003, he had been a rugged political fighter who at different times fought his way to power.

Mr Amosun took charge of the party structure immediately after he won the gubernatorial contest in 2011 and for eight years gave leadership to the party. Before he was elected governor, Mr Amosun was a senator between 2003 and 2007.

As the immediate past governor, he is deeply rooted in the political structure of the state but is currently at loggerheads with his successor, Dapo Abiodun, who is believed to be in charge of the delegates who will be going to vote in Abuja.

But inside sources told PREMIUM TIMES that the 60 delegates are not entirely under the governor’s control.

A party leader, who asked not to be mentioned, told PREMIUM TIMES that the 60 delegates are loyal to the trio of the governor, Mr Amosun and the Ogun west senatorial candidate, Solomon Adeola.

While the governor is routing for the vice president, Mr Adeola, the current Lagos west senator, is routing for Mr Tinubu while Amosun is working for himself.

The source said, “They are all currently disguising because they want to collect money at the convention ground from three sources.

“We are the ones in the grassroots. After the local government congress, we told them that many of those you have elected are Amosun’s ardent supporters but they discarded our advice. But they are also now getting to see the fact of the matter.

“As I speak, many of the delegates from Ogun State have been provided with two hotel rooms by different aspirants in Abuja.”

Meanwhile, Governor Abiodun has vowed that the delegates will vote for his kinsman from the same local government, Mr Osinbajo.

Mr Abiodun said this during Mr Osinbajo’s consultation meeting with delegates in the state, at the Presidential Lodge, Ibara, Abeokuta, the capital of the state.

The governor said the vice president is ’eminently qualified’ to lead the country.

“Your steadfastness, integrity and character are all well known. You are serving this country and the president meritoriously for the last seven years as the vice president.

“We have no doubt that you will do well as the president and we will support you.”

The former House Representatives Speaker, Mr Bankole, seems not to have any relationship with APC members in his state.

Ekiti

Governor Kayode Fayemi is the only presidential aspirant in the state and barring any last-minute change, he is expected to secure all the votes from the state.

The governor has said his ambition is not a do-or-die affair.

Ondo

In Odo State, Ajayi Boroffice is the only presidential aspirant but doesn’t seem to enjoy the backing of the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who is in charge of the 54 delegates from the state.

Mr Akeredolu has refused to publicly state who he would support in the primaries.

But a source in the Ondo State government said the governor will be supporting a former governor in the South-west at the presidential primaries.

The source, who chose not to be mentioned to avoid the governor’s wrath, said, “Oga is a Yoruba man to the core, but he is not going to the party primary to stand behind Borofice. Definitely, he will support a former governor in the South West.”

Only Messrs Tinubu and Amosun are former governors in the South-west who are in the APC presidential race and Mr Amosun is not known to have any relationship with the Ondo governor.

Osun

Oyo and Osun states have the highest number of delegates, 99 and 90 respectively but have no presidential candidate.

Their 189 delegates are expected to be shared between Messrs Tinubu, Osinbajo and Amosun.

Barring any wee hours changes, Osun delegates are expected to be behind Mr Tinubu owing to his support for the emergence of the state governor, Gboyega Oyetola, in 2018.

But the minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, was said to have also sent his list of delegates to the national headquarters.

The 90 delegates may, however, be shared between the governor and his predecessor in accordance with the discretion of the national leadership of the party.

Oyo

The 99 delegates in Oyo state seem to be up for grabs even though the governorship candidate of the party in Oyo State, Teslim Folarin, claimed that they belong to Mr Tinubu.

Mr Folarin made this assertion while receiving Mr Tinubu during his consultation visit to the delegates at Civic Centre in Ibadan, capital of Oyo state.

